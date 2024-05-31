Here’s a selection of the top-rated iPhone 12 wallet cases from our store, including a novel option for carrying cards and cash on your phone without a case…

Look, when it comes to phone cases, you’re either Team Wallet or you’re not. If you’re all about that wallet life and rocking an iPhone 12, we’ve got your back with some killer options.

These iPhone 12 wallet cases are made with top-notch leather that looks slick and keeps your cards and cash snug and secure. No more lugging around a bulky wallet or worrying about losing your stuff.

We’ve got a case for every model in the iPhone 12 family, so whether you’re working with the 12, 12 mini, 12 Pro, or 12 Pro Max, we’ve got you covered.

Need something sleek for work? We’ve got that. Want a rugged case for your weekend adventures? Check. No matter your vibe, we’ve got an iPhone 12 wallet case that’ll fit your style and keep your essentials on lock.

Kill Two Birds With One Stone… Benefits of Using A Wallet Case Apple Pay is great, but there are times when you just need to whip out a physical card. Maybe you’re checking into a hotel, hitting the gym, or using a loyalty card at your go-to store. Still not convinced? Here’s 4 additional benefits associated with using wallet cases: Convenience You can keep your ID, cards, and phone all in one place. No more fumbling around trying to find what you need. Versatility Tired of carrying a bulky wallet? A wallet case streamlines your everyday carry, so you can travel light. Protection Wallet cases add an extra layer of protection to your iPhone 12. Drops and dings? No biggie. Style Wallet cases come in all sorts of styles, from sleek and professional to rugged and adventurous. There’s one for every taste and occasion. Pin Need More Non-Wallet Options? We have loads of cool iPhone cases, check them out! VIEW ALL CASES →

Which Case To Go For?

Best For Overall Protection Hybrid Card Holder Case With Ring Stand Pin Best For: Multi-functional use and convenience This case is a triple threat, combining a sleek design, a handy ring stand, and card slots for your must-haves. The built-in ring stand makes it a breeze to prop up your phone for hands-free viewing, whether you’re binge-watching your favorite show or crushing a new high score. And with the hybrid design that includes card slots, you can keep your essentials close and your phone protected. It’s the perfect accessory for anyone who wants a case that can keep up with their busy lifestyle without sacrificing style or security. Pros: Built-in ring stand for hands-free use

Card holder slots for added convenience

Durable and protective design Cons: May add bulk to the phone GET THIS CASE →

Best For Storage Leather Zipper Wallet Case for iPhone Pin Best For: Premium feel and maximum storage Want to add a touch of luxury to your everyday carry? Look no further than the Leather Zipper Wallet Case. This bad boy is crafted from top-notch leather and features a zippered wallet section that keeps your valuables on lock. With multiple card slots, a cash compartment, and even room for small items like keys or coins, this case has got you covered. It’s the perfect blend of style and practicality, making it a must-have for anyone who wants to streamline their life without sacrificing sophistication. Pros: Premium leather construction

Zippered wallet section for extra security Multiple card slots and cash compartment Cons: Bulkier than other options

Higher price point GET THIS CASE →

The Traditional / Professional Option Magnetic Flip Wallet Case for iPhone Pin Best For: Organized storage and classic design If you’re a fan of the classic book-style case, the Magnetic Flip Wallet Case is right up your alley. This versatile case has got it all: multiple card slots, a cash compartment, and a magnetic closure that keeps everything in place. But that’s not all – the flip cover also does double duty as a screen protector and a stand for watching videos or browsing the web. It’s like having a personal assistant for your phone, minus the coffee runs. Whether you’re looking for style, convenience, or protection, this case has got you covered. Pros Classic book-style design

Multiple card slots and cash compartment

Magnetic closure for added security Cons It’s a folio case, so you need to open it every time you use the phone. Bonus: this provides great protection for your screen. GET THIS CASE →

The Wild Card… Stick-On Phone Wallet For iPhone Pin Best For: Minimalist and lightweight solution Sometimes, less is more. If you’re all about that minimalist life, the Stick-On Phone Wallet is the way to go. This sleek little wallet attaches directly to your phone or case, giving you a slim and lightweight way to carry your must-have cards. It’s perfect for those times when you don’t want to be weighed down by a bulky case but still need quick access to your essentials. Just stick it on and go – it’s that easy. Whether you’re headed to the gym, running errands, or just trying to keep things simple, this adhesive wallet is the perfect addition to your phone. Pros: Slim and lightweight design, premium leather material

Easy to attach and use

Minimalist look Cons: Less protection compared to full cases GET THIS CASE →

How To Carry Your Cards On Your iPhone Without Using A Case

Pin

Hey, we totally understand if you don’t want to cover up that sleek, sexy iPhone design. You paid top dollar for that baby, and it deserves to be shown off.

But what if you could have the best of both worlds – a way to carry your cards and cash without hiding your phone’s good looks?

Enter The Stick-on iPhone Wallet. This little gem is made from premium leather and comes in a range of colors to match your style. It’s the perfect solution for anyone who wants to let their iPhone run free and naked but still needs to carry their essential cards.

Just stick it on the back of your phone, and you’re good to go. No bulky case, no compromising on style. It’s like having a secret agent wallet that’s always got your back (literally).

Now, the only downside is that you won’t get any drop protection. But if you’re not the clumsy type and don’t have any tiny humans running around, this stick-on wallet is the way to go.

So, if you want to keep your iPhone looking fresh while still having your cards and cash on hand, The Stick-on iPhone Wallet is the perfect accessory for you.

⬆️ Click here to review the top iPhone 12 wallet cases again ⬆️