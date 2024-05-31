Here’s a selection of the top-rated iPhone 12 wallet cases from our store, including a novel option for carrying cards and cash on your phone without a case…
Look, when it comes to phone cases, you’re either Team Wallet or you’re not. If you’re all about that wallet life and rocking an iPhone 12, we’ve got your back with some killer options.
These iPhone 12 wallet cases are made with top-notch leather that looks slick and keeps your cards and cash snug and secure. No more lugging around a bulky wallet or worrying about losing your stuff.
We’ve got a case for every model in the iPhone 12 family, so whether you’re working with the 12, 12 mini, 12 Pro, or 12 Pro Max, we’ve got you covered.
Need something sleek for work? We’ve got that. Want a rugged case for your weekend adventures? Check. No matter your vibe, we’ve got an iPhone 12 wallet case that’ll fit your style and keep your essentials on lock.
The Awesome Wallet Case Collection
Leather Wallet Cases For iPhone 12 Phones
Hybrid Card Holder Case With Ring Stand
Introducing our premium magnetic ring holder case, meticulously designed to provide unparalleled protection and convenience for your smartphone. This innovative case boasts a rotatable kickstand design, featuring a metal ring that can seamlessly rotate 360° or 180°, allowing for easy adjustment and sturdy support in both portrait and landscape orientations. Engineered with cutting-edge air cushion…
Leather Zipper Wallet Case for iPhone
Combine luxury and practicality with our Leather Zipper Wallet Case for iPhone. Made from premium leather, this case features a zippered wallet section for secure storage of your cards and cash. The robust construction provides excellent protection, while the elegant design adds a touch of sophistication to your everyday carry. Benefits: Premium Leather: Offers a…
Magnetic Flip Wallet Case for iPhone
Stay organized and stylish with our Magnetic Flip Wallet Case for iPhone 7-13. This versatile case features multiple card slots, a cash compartment, and a secure magnetic closure. The durable leather construction provides excellent protection, while the flip cover safeguards your screen. Its sleek design is perfect for anyone looking to combine convenience and protection…
Stick-On Phone Wallet
Transform your smartphone into a sleek, minimalist wallet with our innovative Adhesive Phone Wallet. Designed to seamlessly attach to your phone or existing case, this wallet provides a convenient and secure solution for carrying your essential cards on the go. Perfect for the gym, shopping, bars, and everyday use, our wallet is a must-have accessory…
Kill Two Birds With One Stone…
Benefits of Using A Wallet Case
Apple Pay is great, but there are times when you just need to whip out a physical card. Maybe you’re checking into a hotel, hitting the gym, or using a loyalty card at your go-to store.
Still not convinced? Here’s 4 additional benefits associated with using wallet cases:
Convenience
You can keep your ID, cards, and phone all in one place. No more fumbling around trying to find what you need.
Versatility
Tired of carrying a bulky wallet? A wallet case streamlines your everyday carry, so you can travel light.
Protection
Wallet cases add an extra layer of protection to your iPhone 12. Drops and dings? No biggie.
Style
Wallet cases come in all sorts of styles, from sleek and professional to rugged and adventurous. There’s one for every taste and occasion.
Which Case To Go For?
Best For Overall Protection
Hybrid Card Holder Case With Ring Stand
Best For: Multi-functional use and convenience
This case is a triple threat, combining a sleek design, a handy ring stand, and card slots for your must-haves. The built-in ring stand makes it a breeze to prop up your phone for hands-free viewing, whether you’re binge-watching your favorite show or crushing a new high score.
And with the hybrid design that includes card slots, you can keep your essentials close and your phone protected. It’s the perfect accessory for anyone who wants a case that can keep up with their busy lifestyle without sacrificing style or security.
Pros:
- Built-in ring stand for hands-free use
- Card holder slots for added convenience
- Durable and protective design
Cons:
- May add bulk to the phone
Best For Storage
Leather Zipper Wallet Case for iPhone
Best For: Premium feel and maximum storage
Want to add a touch of luxury to your everyday carry? Look no further than the Leather Zipper Wallet Case. This bad boy is crafted from top-notch leather and features a zippered wallet section that keeps your valuables on lock.
With multiple card slots, a cash compartment, and even room for small items like keys or coins, this case has got you covered. It’s the perfect blend of style and practicality, making it a must-have for anyone who wants to streamline their life without sacrificing sophistication.
Pros:
- Premium leather construction
- Zippered wallet section for extra security
Multiple card slots and cash compartment
Cons:
- Bulkier than other options
- Higher price point
The Traditional / Professional Option
Magnetic Flip Wallet Case for iPhone
Best For: Organized storage and classic design
If you’re a fan of the classic book-style case, the Magnetic Flip Wallet Case is right up your alley. This versatile case has got it all: multiple card slots, a cash compartment, and a magnetic closure that keeps everything in place.
But that’s not all – the flip cover also does double duty as a screen protector and a stand for watching videos or browsing the web. It’s like having a personal assistant for your phone, minus the coffee runs. Whether you’re looking for style, convenience, or protection, this case has got you covered.
Pros
- Classic book-style design
- Multiple card slots and cash compartment
- Magnetic closure for added security
Cons
- It’s a folio case, so you need to open it every time you use the phone. Bonus: this provides great protection for your screen.
The Wild Card…
Stick-On Phone Wallet For iPhone
Best For: Minimalist and lightweight solution
Sometimes, less is more. If you’re all about that minimalist life, the Stick-On Phone Wallet is the way to go. This sleek little wallet attaches directly to your phone or case, giving you a slim and lightweight way to carry your must-have cards.
It’s perfect for those times when you don’t want to be weighed down by a bulky case but still need quick access to your essentials. Just stick it on and go – it’s that easy. Whether you’re headed to the gym, running errands, or just trying to keep things simple, this adhesive wallet is the perfect addition to your phone.
Pros:
- Slim and lightweight design, premium leather material
- Easy to attach and use
- Minimalist look
Cons:
- Less protection compared to full cases
How To Carry Your Cards On Your iPhone Without Using A Case
Hey, we totally understand if you don’t want to cover up that sleek, sexy iPhone design. You paid top dollar for that baby, and it deserves to be shown off.
But what if you could have the best of both worlds – a way to carry your cards and cash without hiding your phone’s good looks?
Enter The Stick-on iPhone Wallet. This little gem is made from premium leather and comes in a range of colors to match your style. It’s the perfect solution for anyone who wants to let their iPhone run free and naked but still needs to carry their essential cards.
Just stick it on the back of your phone, and you’re good to go. No bulky case, no compromising on style. It’s like having a secret agent wallet that’s always got your back (literally).
Now, the only downside is that you won’t get any drop protection. But if you’re not the clumsy type and don’t have any tiny humans running around, this stick-on wallet is the way to go.
So, if you want to keep your iPhone looking fresh while still having your cards and cash on hand, The Stick-on iPhone Wallet is the perfect accessory for you.
