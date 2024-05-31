Best iPhone 11 Wallet Cases [2024]: 4 Killer Options…

Here’s a selection of the top-rated iPhone 11 wallet cases from our store, including a novel option for carrying cards and cash on your phone without a case…
In the world of smartphone users, there are two camps: those who swear by wallet phone cases and those who prefer to keep things separate. If you’re part of the wallet case crew and rock an iPhone 11, we’ve got some sweet new options for you.
These iPhone 11 wallet cases are crafted from top-notch leather that not only looks great but also keeps your cards and cash secure. With plenty of room for your essentials, you can streamline your daily carry without sacrificing convenience or protection for your device.
Our collection has got you covered no matter which iPhone 11 model you’re rocking. Whether you’ve got the iPhone 11, 11 Pro, or 11 Pro Max, we’ve got a wallet case that’ll fit like a glove.
So, whether you’re in the market for a sleek and professional case for the office or a rugged and practical option for your weekend adventures, our hand-picked selection of iPhone 11 wallet cases has something for everyone.
Trust us, your pockets will thank you.
The Awesome Wallet Case Collection
Leather Wallet Cases For iPhone 11 Series Phones
Here’s a selection of the top-rated iPhone 11 wallet cases from our store, including a novel option for carrying cards and cash on your phone without a case…
-
Hybrid Card Holder Case With Ring Stand
Introducing our premium magnetic ring holder case, meticulously designed to provide unparalleled protection and convenience for your smartphone. This innovative case boasts a rotatable kickstand design, featuring a metal ring that can seamlessly rotate 360° or 180°, allowing for easy adjustment and sturdy support in both portrait and landscape orientations. Engineered with cutting-edge air cushion…
-
Leather Zipper Wallet Case for iPhone
Combine luxury and practicality with our Leather Zipper Wallet Case for iPhone. Made from premium leather, this case features a zippered wallet section for secure storage of your cards and cash. The robust construction provides excellent protection, while the elegant design adds a touch of sophistication to your everyday carry. Benefits: Premium Leather: Offers a…
-
Magnetic Flip Wallet Case for iPhone
Stay organized and stylish with our Magnetic Flip Wallet Case for iPhone 7-13. This versatile case features multiple card slots, a cash compartment, and a secure magnetic closure. The durable leather construction provides excellent protection, while the flip cover safeguards your screen. Its sleek design is perfect for anyone looking to combine convenience and protection…
-
Stick-On Phone Wallet
Transform your smartphone into a sleek, minimalist wallet with our innovative Adhesive Phone Wallet. Designed to seamlessly attach to your phone or existing case, this wallet provides a convenient and secure solution for carrying your essential cards on the go. Perfect for the gym, shopping, bars, and everyday use, our wallet is a must-have accessory…
Kill Two Birds With One Stone…
The Many Benefits of Using A Wallet Case
Look, Apple Pay is great and all, but there are times when you just need to whip out a physical card. Maybe you’re checking into a hotel, hitting the gym, or using a loyalty card at your go-to store.
If you’re still not sold on the idea of wallet cases, here are four more reasons to give them a shot:
Convenience
You can keep your ID, cards, and iPhone 11 all in one convenient place. No more digging through your pockets or purse to find what you need.
Versatility
Say goodbye to bulky wallets. A wallet case streamlines your everyday carry, so you can travel light and still have everything you need.
Protection
Wallet cases provide an extra layer of protection for your iPhone 11. Drops, scratches, and dings don’t stand a chance.
Style
Wallet cases come in a variety of styles, from sleek and professional to rugged and adventurous. There’s a perfect match for every taste and occasion.
Which Wallet Case Solution To Go For?
Best For Overall Protection
Hybrid Card Holder Case With Ring Stand
Best For: Multi-functional use and convenience
This case is like a swiss army knife for your iPhone 11 – it’s got everything you need in one sleek package. With a built-in ring stand, you can prop up your phone for hands-free viewing, whether you’re binge-watching your favorite show or crushing it at mobile gaming.
But that’s not all – the hybrid design also includes card slots for your must-have cards, so you can keep your essentials close and your phone protected. It’s the ultimate accessory for anyone who wants a case that can keep up with their busy lifestyle without sacrificing style or security.
Pros:
- Built-in ring stand for hands-free use
- Card holder slots for added convenience
- Durable and protective design
Cons:
- May add bulk to the phone
Best For Storage
Leather Zipper Wallet Case for iPhone
Best For: Premium feel and maximum storage
If you’re all about that luxe life but still need a case that can keep up with your daily grind, the Leather Zipper Wallet Case is the way to go. This bad boy is crafted from premium leather that looks and feels amazing, and it’s got a zippered wallet section that keeps your valuables on lock.
With multiple card slots, a cash compartment, and even room for small essentials like keys or coins, this case is like having a personal organizer for your iPhone 11. It’s the perfect blend of style and functionality, making it a must-have for anyone who wants to streamline their life without sacrificing sophistication.
Pros:
- Premium leather construction
- Zippered wallet section for extra security
Multiple card slots and cash compartment
Cons:
- Bulkier than other options
- Higher price point
The Traditional / Professional Option
Magnetic Flip Wallet Case for iPhone
Best For: Organized storage and classic design
If you’re a fan of the classic book-style case, the Magnetic Flip Wallet Case is right up your alley. This versatile case has got it all: multiple card slots, a cash compartment, and a magnetic closure that keeps everything in place.
But that’s not all – the flip cover also does double duty as a screen protector and a stand for watching videos or browsing the web. It’s like having a personal assistant for your iPhone 11, minus the coffee runs. Whether you’re looking for style, convenience, or protection, this case has got you covered.
Plus, there’s just something satisfying about flipping open your phone like a book. It’s like a little moment of zen in your busy day. And with the magnetic closure, you don’t have to worry about your cards or cash falling out. It’s the perfect case for anyone who wants to keep their iPhone 11 looking sharp and their essentials organized.
Pros
- Classic book-style design
- Multiple card slots and cash compartment
- Magnetic closure for added security
Cons
- It’s a folio case, so you need to open it every time you use the phone. Bonus: this provides great protection for your screen.
The Wild Card…
Stick-On Phone Wallet For iPhone
Best For: Minimalist and lightweight solution
If you’re all about keeping things simple and streamlined, the Stick-On Phone Wallet is the perfect solution for your iPhone 11. This sleek little wallet attaches directly to your phone or case, giving you a slim and lightweight way to carry your must-have cards.
It’s perfect for those times when you don’t want to be weighed down by a bulky case but still need quick access to your essentials. Whether you’re headed to the gym, running errands, or just trying to keep things minimalist, this adhesive wallet is the perfect addition to your phone.
The best part? It barely adds any bulk to your iPhone 11, so you can still slide it into your pocket or purse with ease. And with the adhesive backing, you don’t have to worry about it falling off or getting lost.
So, if you’re looking for a simple, no-fuss way to carry your cards without compromising on style or convenience, the Stick-On Phone Wallet is the way to go.
Pros:
- Slim and lightweight design, premium leather material
- Easy to attach and use
- Minimalist look
Cons:
- Less protection compared to full cases
Carry Your Cards On Your iPhone Without Using A Case
We totally get it if you don’t want to cover up that gorgeous iPhone 11 design. You paid good money for that sleek, stylish phone, and it deserves to be shown off. But what if you could have the best of both worlds – a way to carry your cards and cash without hiding your iPhone’s good looks?
Enter The Stick-on iPhone Wallet. This little gem is made from premium leather and comes in a range of colors to match your personal style. It’s the perfect solution for anyone who wants to let their iPhone 11 run free and naked but still needs to carry their essential cards.
Just stick it on the back of your phone, and you’re good to go. No bulky case, no compromising on style. It’s like having a secret agent wallet that’s always got your back (literally).
Now, the only downside is that you won’t get any drop protection. But if you’re not the clumsy type and don’t have any tiny humans running around, this stick-on wallet is the way to go.
So, if you want to keep your iPhone 11 looking sleek and sexy while still having your cards and cash on hand, The Stick-on iPhone Wallet is the perfect accessory for you. It’s like having your cake and eating it too, but with your phone and wallet.
⬆️ Click here to review the top iPhone 11 wallet cases again ⬆️