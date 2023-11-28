Best Pixel 8 / 8 Pro Cases: KYM’s Top Picks For 2023

So, you’ve got a Pixel 8 or Pixel 8 Pro and now you’re wondering about the best case for it? Wonder no more – we’ve done the hard work and research. Here’s the best Pixel 8 cases you can buy in 2023…

You’ve got a Pixel 8. Good work. Next, you need to make sure it stays in good condition, and for that you’re going to need a case.

But not just any case. No, you’ll need a good one. Cheap cases are ten a penny but nine-times-outta-ten, the level of protection they provide is laughable.

This is why it is super important to invest in a good quality phone case.

A good case not only protects your phone from scratches and drops but also adds a personal touch to your device.

When it comes to purchasing the best Pixel 8 case, there are a few things you should consider.

At KYM, we spent hours researching and testing various Pixel 8 cases to identify the ones that offer the best protection, style, and value. You can learn more about how we test products here.

Here’s our top picks for the best Pixel 8 cases on the market, based on our extensive testing and research.

Best Pixel 8 Cases

The list below includes a variety of options that cater to different styles and preferences, so you can find the perfect case that fits your needs. So without further ado, here are the best Pixel 8 cases that you can buy right now.

Spigen Liquid Air Armor Pixel 8 Case

We highly recommend the Spigen Liquid Air Armor Pixel 8 Case for anyone looking for a durable and stylish phone case.

Pros

The TPU material provides excellent durability and protection against drops and scratches.

The Air Cushion Technology adds an extra layer of protection to the phone.

The matte textured design provides a non-slip grip, making it easy to hold onto the phone.

Cons

The case may add a bit of bulk to the phone, making it slightly less pocket-friendly.

The raised edges around the screen and camera may interfere with some phone accessories.

The color options are limited to basic black.

The Spigen Liquid Air Armor Pixel 8 Case is a great choice for those who want a reliable and sturdy phone case. The TPU material is tough and durable, providing excellent protection against drops and scratches. The Air Cushion Technology adds an extra layer of protection to the phone, giving you peace of mind when using your phone. The matte textured design provides a non-slip grip, making it easy to hold onto the phone and reducing the likelihood of drops.

One potential downside of the Spigen Liquid Air Armor Pixel 8 Case is that it may add a bit of bulk to the phone, making it slightly less pocket-friendly. Additionally, the raised edges around the screen and camera may interfere with some phone accessories, so it’s important to keep that in mind when purchasing this case. Finally, the color options are limited to basic black, which may not be to everyone’s taste.

Overall, we highly recommend the Spigen Liquid Air Armor Pixel 8 Case for its durability, protection, and style.

Spigen Rugged Armor Pixel 8 Case

If you’re looking for a Pixel 8 case that provides both protection and style, the Spigen Rugged Armor Pixel 8 Case is a great option.

Pros

Made from TPU for durability

Military-grade drop protection via Air Cushion Technology

Precise cutouts and tactile buttons for easier accessibility

Cons

Raised edges may make it difficult to swipe from the edges

The matte black finish may show fingerprints and smudges

The case is relatively thick, which may not be ideal for those who prefer slim cases

We’ve been using this case for a few weeks now, and we’re impressed with its overall quality and durability. The TPU material provides a good grip, and the case fits the Pixel 8 perfectly. We appreciate the precise cutouts for the camera, ports, and buttons, which make it easy to access all the features of the phone.

One of the standout features of this case is the military-grade drop protection provided by the Air Cushion Technology. We haven’t dropped our phone yet, but we feel confident that this case will provide adequate protection in case of a fall.

The raised edges also provide additional protection for the screen and camera, which is always a plus.

However, we did notice that the raised edges may make it difficult to swipe from the edges of the screen. It’s not a dealbreaker, but it does take some getting used to. Additionally, the matte black finish looks great, but it does show fingerprints and smudges quite easily.

Lastly, the case is relatively thick, which may not be ideal for those who prefer slim cases.

Overall, we highly recommend the Spigen Rugged Armor Pixel 8 Case for anyone looking for a durable and stylish case for their Pixel 8. At a reasonable price, it’s a great investment to protect your phone from potential damage.

Google Pixel 8 Pro Case

If you are looking for a phone case that can protect your Google Pixel 8 Pro from drops and scratches, the Google Pixel 8 Pro Case is a great option. It is made from soft, resilient silicone and protective polycarbonate, providing the perfect balance of comfort and durability. The case comes in an array of fresh colors with subtle metallic accents, so you can choose the one that suits you best.

Pros

The Google Pixel 8 Pro Case is custom-designed just for Pixel 8 Pro, providing proven protection against everyday “oops” moments.

The case is made from stain-resistant, microfiber-lined silicone and drop-tested for hundreds of hours for proven protection.

The Pixel 8 Pro Case is designed together with the phone for seamless charging, clear audio, and more.

Cons

The case picks up weird little hairs quite easily.

The quality of the material may not be up to everyone’s standards.

The soft rubber texture may be too soft and counterproductive for some.

We recently tried the Google Pixel 8 Pro Case, and we were impressed by its design and functionality. The case fits the phone perfectly, and the silicone material feels comfortable in our hands. We also like that we can wirelessly charge our Pixel while the case is still on.

One thing to note is that the case may pick up weird little hairs quite easily, which can be a bit annoying. Additionally, some users have reported that the quality of the material is not up to their standards. The soft rubber texture may also be too soft and counterproductive for some.

Overall, if you are looking for a phone case that provides proven protection for your Google Pixel 8 Pro while also looking stylish, the Google Pixel 8 Pro Case is a great option to consider.

TORRAS Magnetic & Stand for Google Pixel 8 Pro Case

We highly recommend the TORRAS Magnetic & Stand for Google Pixel 8 Pro Case, as it provides great protection and convenience for your phone.

Pros

The built-in magnetic ring provides hands-free, multi-angle viewing while allowing you to charge your phone wirelessly uninterrupted.

The pioneering Halbach magnet array precisely aligns with your phone’s built-in magnets, providing fast and secure magnetic stability.

The shockproof Pixel 8 Pro case gives you total peace of mind in the event of accidental shocks and drops.

Cons

The case is only compatible with the Google Pixel 8 Pro, 2023 Release, 6.7 inch, Triple Camera.

The magnetic feature requires close cooperation between the Google 8 Pro phone case and your accessories. Make sure your accessories have a Mag-Safe feature with magnets.

The kickstand may take some getting used to, as it is a bit different from other phone cases.

The TORRAS Magnetic & Stand for Google Pixel 8 Pro Case is a great investment for those who are looking for a case that combines aesthetics, performance, and convenience.

The built-in magnetic ring is ingeniously designed to provide hands-free, multi-angle viewing while allowing you to charge your phone wirelessly uninterrupted. The pioneering Halbach magnet array precisely aligns with your phone’s built-in magnets, providing fast and secure magnetic stability.

The shockproof Pixel 8 Pro case gives you total peace of mind in the event of accidental shocks and drops.

The case is made of highly resilient TPU material and has a Mil-Grade Certified Protection that ensures your phone gets covered on all sides. The screen and camera lens are also protected, with 1.0mm and 1.5mm raised coverage, effectively preventing any scratches and possible repairs.

Spigen Thin Fit Designed for Pixel 8 Case

If you’re looking for a sleek and durable case for your Pixel 8, the Spigen Thin Fit Designed for Pixel 8 Case might be the perfect option for you.

Pros

Made from PC and TPU for durability

Military-grade drop protection via Air Cushion Technology

Precise cutouts and tactile buttons for easier accessibility

Cons

Provides poor grip

Sharp edges around the screen can hurt the ear while making a call

Not the thinnest case available

We’ve been using the Spigen Thin Fit Designed for Pixel 8 Case for a few weeks now, and we’re impressed with its overall design and durability. The combination of polycarbonate and thermoplastic polyurethane materials makes this case sturdy enough to withstand daily wear and tear, while the Air Cushion Technology provides military-grade drop protection.

One thing we’ve noticed is that the case can be a bit slippery, which can make it difficult to hold onto your phone. Additionally, the edges around the screen are sharp and can hurt your ear while making a call. However, the precise cutouts and tactile buttons make it easier to access all of the phone’s features and functions.

Overall, if you’re looking for a case that offers both style and protection, the Spigen Thin Fit Designed for Pixel 8 Case is definitely worth considering.