Casetify Cases 101: What You Need To Know Before You Buy

11/05/23 • 13 min read

Here’s literally everything you need to know about Casetify cases before you pull the trigger on one. From general FAQS to the differences between its cases series, we’ve tried to cover all the bases…

Here’s the thing: there’s a million and one phone cases out there and 99.9% of them are cheaper than Casetify’s.

But for plenty of people, and with good reason too, when it comes to phones cases, Casetify is the only the game in town.

Why is this? What makes Casetify so special?

There’s a few good reasons, actually:

Casetify’s entire MO focusses on 1) unique, eye-catching design, 2) market-leading protection technologies and 3) collaborations with global brands like Hello Kitty and Harry Potter which – of course – have MASSIVE pull with consumers.

Combined? This creates a very, very attractive product. And its good-looking website and slick marketing don’t hurt either. And that’s before you get to the fact that Casetify has an entire series of different case options, covering off every potential user and usage case.

So which should you get?

I use the basic Impact Case on my iPhone 13. It’s slim and lightweight and has all the protection I’ll ever need.

And the Impact series (like all of the other series) are compatible with most iPhone models and Samsung and Google Pixel phones too.

But the Impact series is just the tip of the iceberg…

Casetify Cases Series Comparison

Bulky, slim, see-through, and even tactile. There’s plenty of options in the range and some of them are downright weird (I’m looking at you Grippy Case).

Let’s now take a look at each of Casetify’s case series to see how they compare and which type of user they’re most suited to.

By the end of this section, you should have a pretty good idea about which type best meets your own, specific requirements. And if you don’t, there’s a handy table further down that’ll make it even easier for you to decide.

Impact Case

Key Takeaways:

For the Adventurer : Survives the accidental drops during a hike or outdoor activity.

: Survives the accidental drops during a hike or outdoor activity. City Commuter : Resists the bumps and knocks of bustling city travel.

: Resists the bumps and knocks of bustling city travel. Everyday User: Offers peace of mind for the daily slips and falls.

The Casetify Impact Case is a solid choice for those who want to protect their device without compromising on style or adding unnecessary bulk. It’s a case designed for the modern smartphone user who values functionality, style, and sustainability.

Colors and Customization

Vibrant Palette: From soft pastels to bold hues, the Impact Case offers a wide range of colors.

From soft pastels to bold hues, the Impact Case offers a wide range of colors. Custom Options: Personalization is key; you can have your name or initials printed on the case.

Features

Qi Wireless Charging Compatible: No need to remove the case; charge your phone wirelessly with ease.

No need to remove the case; charge your phone wirelessly with ease. Patented Design: The case boasts a patented shock-dispersing design, which is not commonly found in other cases.

Protection

Military-Grade Protection: Tested and certified to withstand drops from up to 6.6 feet.

Tested and certified to withstand drops from up to 6.6 feet. Dual-Layer Structure: Combines a hard shell with a soft interior bumper, providing a double defense against impacts.

Unique Selling Points

Slim Profile: Despite the robust protection, the case maintains a slim, pocket-friendly profile.

Despite the robust protection, the case maintains a slim, pocket-friendly profile. Antimicrobial Coating: A feature that’s not always advertised is the antimicrobial coating that keeps your case germ-free.

Eco-Friendly Aspect

Made with Recycled Materials: The Impact Case incorporates recycled materials, appealing to environmentally conscious consumers.

Compatibility

Broad Device Support: Available for a wide range of smartphones, not limited to just the latest models.

Ultra Bounce Case

Key Takeaways:

For the Clumsy : Absorbs the shock when your phone slips out of your pocket while multitasking.

: Absorbs the shock when your phone slips out of your pocket while multitasking. Parents with Kids : Provides extra protection when little hands might drop your device.

: Provides extra protection when little hands might drop your device. Active Lifestyle: Keeps your phone safe during a workout or run.

The Casetify Ultra Bounce Case is for those who want no-compromise protection with a dash of style. Here’s the lowdown on this protective powerhouse:

Colors and Customization

Trendy Selection: Choose from a spectrum of colors that Casetify offers, ensuring there’s a match for every personality.

Choose from a spectrum of colors that Casetify offers, ensuring there’s a match for every personality. Make It Yours: The option for custom text allows for a personalized touch that’s unique to you.

Features

Elevated Edges: Raised bezel design to protect the screen and camera from flat drops.

Raised bezel design to protect the screen and camera from flat drops. User-Friendly: Easy access to all ports and buttons, with a grip-friendly coating for one-handed use.

Protection

Enhanced Shock Absorption: The name ‘Ultra Bounce’ comes from the case’s ability to absorb and disperse shock upon impact.

The name ‘Ultra Bounce’ comes from the case’s ability to absorb and disperse shock upon impact. Extra Corner Cushioning: Strategic reinforcement where it matters most, guarding against the most common drop scenarios.

Unique Selling Points

Bouncy TPU Material: The case is made from a special TPU that’s both flexible and resistant to oil and grease.

The case is made from a special TPU that’s both flexible and resistant to oil and grease. Heat Dissipation: Designed to prevent overheating with built-in channels that allow heat to escape from the device.

Eco-Friendly Aspect

Sustainable Practices: Casetify’s commitment to sustainability means even their most protective cases consider environmental impact.

Compatibility

Wide Range: Fits numerous phone models, ensuring that even if you don’t have the latest gadget, your device can still be protected.

Impact Ring Stand Case

Key Takeaways:

For the Binge-Watcher : Keeps your phone propped up for hands-free streaming.

: Keeps your phone propped up for hands-free streaming. Video Callers : Offers a stable stand for long video chats.

: Offers a stable stand for long video chats. Cooks: Allows you to view recipes or videos while cooking without holding the phone.

The Casetify Impact Ring Stand Case is a game-changer for those who multitask on the move. Here’s what sets it apart:

Colors and Aesthetics

Palette Variety: Available in multiple colors to suit any style, from understated classics to vibrant tones.

Available in multiple colors to suit any style, from understated classics to vibrant tones. Customizable Flair: Add a personal touch with custom engravings, making your case one-of-a-kind.

Features

Integrated Ring Stand: The built-in ring serves as a secure grip and a stand for viewing content, a feature that multitaskers and media consumers will love.

The built-in ring serves as a secure grip and a stand for viewing content, a feature that multitaskers and media consumers will love. Magnetic Car Mount Compatibility: The ring also doubles as a magnetic holder for car mounts, a detail not commonly found in other cases.

Protection

Drop-Tested Durability: Like its siblings in the Impact series, this case is designed to survive drops with ease, thanks to Casetify’s rigorous testing.

Like its siblings in the Impact series, this case is designed to survive drops with ease, thanks to Casetify’s rigorous testing. Dual-Layer Defense: The combination of a hard shell and an impact-absorbing layer offers robust protection without the bulk.

Unique Selling Points

360-Degree Rotation: The ring rotates fully, allowing you to hold your phone at any angle comfortably.

The ring rotates fully, allowing you to hold your phone at any angle comfortably. Scratch-Resistant Surface: The case is not just about impact protection; it also keeps your phone free from scratches and blemishes.

Eco-Friendly Aspect

Recycled Materials: Staying true to Casetify’s eco-friendly mission, the case incorporates recycled materials, reducing environmental impact.

Compatibility

Extensive Device Fit: Designed to accommodate a wide array of smartphone models, ensuring that you don’t miss out on this innovative design.

Mirror Case

Key Takeaways:

For the Fashion-Forward : Quick checks before meetings or social events.

: Quick checks before meetings or social events. Busy Professionals : Ideal for a quick glance before an important presentation.

: Ideal for a quick glance before an important presentation. Social Butterflies: Perfect for touch-ups before a photo or a selfie.

The Casetify Mirror Case is for those who appreciate functionality infused with elegance. Here’s a snapshot of what this case offers:

Aesthetic Appeal

Reflective Finish: Available in several shades, each case boasts a high-gloss, mirror-like surface.

Available in several shades, each case boasts a high-gloss, mirror-like surface. Customization: Personalize with initials or patterns that complement the mirror effect.

Features

Built-In Mirror: Ideal for quick touch-ups, the back of the case doubles as a vanity mirror.

Ideal for quick touch-ups, the back of the case doubles as a vanity mirror. Slim Profile: Despite the added functionality, the case keeps a slim and sleek design.

Protection

Drop Defense: Engineered to absorb shock without compromising on the case’s slim aesthetic.

Engineered to absorb shock without compromising on the case’s slim aesthetic. Scratch Resistant: The mirrored back is designed to resist scratches, keeping its shine over time.

Unique Selling Points

Dual Functionality: It’s not just a case; it’s a fashion accessory that’s practical for everyday use.

It’s not just a case; it’s a fashion accessory that’s practical for everyday use. Antimicrobial Coating: A feature for hygiene-conscious users, keeping the surface clean.

Eco-Friendly Aspect

Conscious Crafting: Reflecting Casetify’s eco-friendly ethos, the Mirror Case incorporates sustainable materials where possible.

Compatibility

Versatile Fit: Designed for a variety of phone models, ensuring that style-savvy users across devices can enjoy its benefits.

Grippy Case

Key Takeaways:

For the On-the-Go : Ensures a firm grip while navigating through crowded places.

: Ensures a firm grip while navigating through crowded places. Sports Enthusiasts : Stays in hand during a jog or gym session.

: Stays in hand during a jog or gym session. Multitaskers: Reduces the risk of drops when you’re carrying multiple items.

The Casetify Grippy Case is tailored for those who are always on the move and need their phone to stay firmly in hand. Here’s the rundown:

Color Palette

Diverse Shades: Choose from a variety of colors to match your personal style or mood.

Choose from a variety of colors to match your personal style or mood. Personal Touch: Options for customization allow you to make a statement with your case.

Features

Enhanced Grip: A textured surface ensures the phone stays in your hand, even on the go.

A textured surface ensures the phone stays in your hand, even on the go. Slim Yet Sturdy: The case doesn’t add bulk, maintaining the phone’s sleek profile while providing protection.

Protection

Shock Absorption: Designed to absorb and disperse the energy from drops and bumps.

Designed to absorb and disperse the energy from drops and bumps. Raised Edges: Protects the screen and camera when placed down or in the event of a fall.

Unique Selling Points

Non-Slip Coating: A special coating prevents the case from slipping on smooth surfaces.

A special coating prevents the case from slipping on smooth surfaces. Heat Dissipation: Like the Ultra Bounce Case, it’s designed to keep your phone cool during extended use.

Eco-Friendly Aspect

Sustainable Production: Casetify’s commitment to reducing environmental impact extends to the Grippy Case with the use of eco-friendly materials.

Compatibility

Broad Compatibility: The Grippy Case is available for a range of smartphones, ensuring wide accessibility.

Custom Cases

For the Individualist : Create a case that’s as unique as you are.

: Create a case that’s as unique as you are. Gift Givers : Personalize a case for a special and thoughtful gift.

: Personalize a case for a special and thoughtful gift. Artists and Designers: Showcase your artwork or brand on your phone.

Sustainable Cases

For the Eco-conscious : Protects your phone and the planet with recyclable materials.

: Protects your phone and the planet with recyclable materials. Green Lifestyle Advocates : Aligns with your values of reducing waste.

: Aligns with your values of reducing waste. Responsible Consumers: Chooses products that contribute to sustainability efforts.

Choosing the Right Case: Things To Keep In Mind

Choosing the right case, especially when there’s so many options and different series to choose from, is always going to be tricky.

And to make matters worse: I cannot tell you which one to go for either because phone cases, like music and fashion, are incredibly subjective things.

What I can do, though, is outline — based on my experience with all of these cases — what each series is good for, where its main USPs reside, and what type of user it is most suited to.

Here’s my take on Casetify’s current case series lineup

Case Type User Profile Benefits Real-Life Example Impact Case Adventurer Survives accidental drops during hikes or outdoor activities. Phone slips from a pocket on a rocky trail but remains intact. City Commuter Resists the bumps and knocks of bustling city travel. Phone takes a tumble on the subway but comes out unscathed. Everyday User Offers peace of mind for the daily slips and falls. Survives a fall from the nightstand or office desk. Ultra Bounce Case Clumsy Absorbs shock when the phone slips out of your pocket. Bounces back when slipping from grasp while juggling coffee and keys. Parents with Kids Provides extra protection against drops by children. Kid-proof when your toddler tests if the phone can fly. Active Lifestyle Keeps your phone safe during workouts or runs. Phone stays intact after a fall during a morning jog. Impact Ring Stand Case Binge-Watcher Keeps your phone propped up for hands-free streaming. Stream your favorite show on the train without holding your phone. Video Callers Offers a stable stand for long video chats. Enables hands-free chatting without a shaky cam effect. Cooks Allows you to view recipes or videos while cooking without holding the phone. Follow a recipe video step-by-step without smudging your screen. Mirror Case Fashion-Forward Quick checks before meetings or social events. A stealthy check to confirm your look is on-point before a selfie. Busy Professionals Ideal for a quick glance before an important presentation. Ensures your tie is straight right before the boardroom doors open. Social Butterflies Perfect for touch-ups before a photo or a selfie. Quick touch-ups in between selfies at a buzzing social gathering. Grippy Case On-the-Go Ensures a firm grip while navigating through crowded places. Your phone stays in your palm, not on the pavement. Sports Enthusiasts Stays in hand during a jog or gym session. Keeps your device in hand, even if you’re sweating after a good run. Multitaskers Reduces the risk of drops when you’re carrying multiple items. Your phone remains secure while you’re carrying groceries, a gym bag, and your coffee. Custom Cases Individualist Create a case that’s as unique as you are. Your phone sports a case with your own artwork or favorite quote. Gift Givers Personalize a case for a special and thoughtful gift. A case customized with a friend’s pet photo for that special touch. Artists and Designers Showcase your artwork or brand on your phone. Your latest design isn’t just on canvas—it’s on your case, too. Sustainable Cases Eco-conscious Protects your phone and the planet with recyclable materials. Your case is as green as your lifestyle, made from sustainable materials. Green Lifestyle Advocates Aligns with your values of reducing waste. You advocate for the planet, and your phone case does too. Responsible Consumers Chooses products that contribute to sustainability efforts. Choosing a case that’s recyclable shows you care about the future.

Materials and Sustainability

E-waste is a big deal. Billions of tons of electronic devices pile up every single year, and they all have to be disposed of somewhere. This is a big problem.

This is why you no longer get earbuds and a charger with your iPhone; Apple wants reduce the amount of e-waste it creates (although it could do a lot more, like making the batteries inside iPhones, Apple Watch, and its AirPods replaceable).

So, is Casetify environmentally conscious? Does it care about e-waste and the materials it uses to make and produce its cases? The short answer is, yes — very much so.

But the longer answer, as you will see below, is far more interesting and well worth reading in full:

65% Recycled and Plant-Based — Casetify’s cases are crafted with a significant percentage of recycled and plant-based materials, reducing reliance on new plastics.

— Casetify’s cases are crafted with a significant percentage of recycled and plant-based materials, reducing reliance on new plastics. Re/CASETiFY Initiative: Upcycled Phone Cases — Old cases are given new life through Re/CASETiFY technology, transforming them into high-performance Re/CASETiFY Pellets.

— Old cases are given new life through Re/CASETiFY technology, transforming them into high-performance Re/CASETiFY Pellets. Compostable Options — Casetify’s compostable cases are made with a unique blend of biopolymers, starch, and bamboo, which can return to the earth gracefully.

— Casetify’s compostable cases are made with a unique blend of biopolymers, starch, and bamboo, which can return to the earth gracefully. Circular Design Philosophy : Engineering with Circularity — Every product is designed with the end of its life in mind, aiming for a closed-loop system where materials can be continuously reused.

: — Every product is designed with the end of its life in mind, aiming for a closed-loop system where materials can be continuously reused. Vision for the Future: Zero Virgin Plastic by 2030 — Casetify is on a mission to eliminate all virgin plastic from their supply chain within the next decade.

— Casetify is on a mission to eliminate all virgin plastic from their supply chain within the next decade. RECASETiFY Program: Recycle, Reuse, Upcycle — This program ensures that old cases are recycled, reused, upcycled, or disposed of safely, emphasizing responsible consumption.

— This program ensures that old cases are recycled, reused, upcycled, or disposed of safely, emphasizing responsible consumption. Planting Trees: Eco-Conscious Purchases — For every sale of their compostable and biodegradable cases, as well as reusable water bottles, Casetify plants a tree, contributing to reforestation efforts. Not too shabby, right?

Pin Casetify Cases 5.0 Casetify is known for its commitment to blending fashion with functionality. The company offers an extensive range of designs, materials, and customization options. Many of its cases offer military-grade protection, ensuring devices are well-guarded against everyday wear and tear. And they just look bloody amazing too. We love this brand! Pros: Stylish Designs: Casetify offers a vast range of trendy designs, patterns, and colors, allowing customers to express their unique style and personality.

Stylish Designs: Casetify offers a vast range of trendy designs, patterns, and colors, allowing customers to express their unique style and personality. Customization Options: Many Casetify cases provide the ability to add custom text, images, or monograms, giving users the chance to create a one-of-a-kind accessory.

Customization Options: Many Casetify cases provide the ability to add custom text, images, or monograms, giving users the chance to create a one-of-a-kind accessory. Durable Protection: Casetify cases, particularly the Ultra Impact and Impact series, are designed to provide military-grade protection, safeguarding devices from daily wear and tear.

Durable Protection: Casetify cases, particularly the Ultra Impact and Impact series, are designed to provide military-grade protection, safeguarding devices from daily wear and tear. Eco-Friendly Choices: With options like the Re/CASETiFY Recycled Plastic case and the Compostable Bamboo Fiber case, Casetify demonstrates a commitment to sustainability and environmental responsibility.

Eco-Friendly Choices: With options like the Re/CASETiFY Recycled Plastic case and the Compostable Bamboo Fiber case, Casetify demonstrates a commitment to sustainability and environmental responsibility. Wide Compatibility: Casetify caters to a variety of smartphone models, including various iPhone, Samsung Galaxy, and Google Pixel devices, ensuring customers can find a case that fits their device. VIEW LATEST CASES