Are Wood Cases Good? What You Need To Know

Here’s everything you need to know about switching to a wooden phone case, including pros, cons, and the best options to buy right now…

Wood Phone Cases 101: What You Need To Know… 🌿 Eco-Friendly: Biodegradable and made from renewable materials, unlike polluting plastics. 🎨 Unique: Each case is one-of-a-kind with natural wood grain variations. 💪 Durable: Robust wood withstands wear and tear better than plastic. ⏳ Ages Well: Develops a charming patina, unlike faded, worn plastic. 🛡️ Safe: Hypoallergenic and free from harmful chemicals. 🎨 Stylish: Customizable with engravings and unique wood textures. 🌍 Green: Lower carbon footprint and supports recycling and sustainable practices.

Billions of people run cases on their phones, most of them are plastic. As you probably know, our over reliance on plastics is contaminating the oceans, our bodies, and creating millions of tons of waste in landfills.

Now, you do need a case for your phone. A good quality phone case will keep your phone in pristine condition, protecting it from bumps, drops, and scratches, so that when the time comes to sell it on, you’ll get top dollar for your phone because it is in mint condition.

But what if you could do all of the above with a phone case that is completely biodegradable and much better for the environment? That’s where wooden phone cases come in…

But are wood cases really any good? Let’s dive in and explore the pros and cons.

Should You Buy A Wood Phone Case? Here’s What You Need To Know

Eco-Friendliness

One of the biggest advantages of wooden cases is their environmental friendliness. Made from natural, renewable materials, wooden cases are biodegradable, unlike their plastic counterparts that contribute to pollution and can take years to decompose in landfills.

Unique Designs

No two wooden cases are alike, thanks to the natural variations in wood grain. This means your phone case will be truly one-of-a-kind, setting it apart from the sea of mass-produced plastic cases out there.

Big On Durability

Wood is known for its robustness and ability to withstand daily wear and tear. While plastic cases can warp, break, or crack over time, wooden cases are built to last, providing reliable protection for your device.

They Age Gracefully

As your wooden case ages, it develops a beautiful patina that adds character and charm. It tells a story of the journey you and your phone have been on together.

In contrast, plastic cases tend to look worn and faded with age, losing their initial appeal.

Health and Safety

Wooden cases are hypoallergenic and free from the harmful chemicals often found in plastics.

By opting for a wooden case, you’re making a healthier choice for yourself and your phone, as you won’t be exposing them to potentially dangerous substances that can leach, especially when heated.

Aesthetics, Bespoke Designs

With a variety of wood types available, each offering unique colors and textures, you can find a wooden case that perfectly suits your style.

Plus, wooden cases can be easily customized with engravings or designs, allowing you to express your individuality. Plastic cases, on the other hand, have limited customization options and a more generic, synthetic appearance.

Better For Mother Nature

Not only are wooden cases better for the environment in terms of biodegradability, but their production also generally has a lower carbon footprint compared to plastic cases.

Many wooden case companies also offer recycling programs and support sustainable forestry and ethical production practices, further reducing their environmental impact.

The Verdict

While wooden cases may be slightly heavier than some of their plastic counterparts, the benefits they offer – from eco-friendliness and durability to unique designs and cultural connections – make them a brilliant alternative to plastic phone cases.

You need a phone case, so why not make it one that is sustainable and better for the environment. Add in the fact that all of our wooden phone cases are drop-tested for heights up to 28-feet, and you’re getting 10x the protection you’d get from most cheap, run of the mill plastic cases.

With designs, you have so many options to choose from – from animals to religious symbols to funny ones like this one of Pablo Escobar.