Are Pela Phone Cases Worth It? What You Need To Know Before You Buy

Pela phone cases are marketed as being better for the environment, but are they actually worth it? Let’s find out…
Pela makes a few, let’s say, salacious claims in its marketing materials. It claims to have create the world’s first biodegradable phone case. But this isn’t true; Caseable was doing them way back when – and that’s just off the top of my head.
Nowadays, there are loads of excellent eco-case options. You can even get 100% eco phone cases made from plant materials like coffee that come with MagSafe and 26-foot drop protection as standard. And the best part? In most instances, they’re cheaper than Pela cases too (and they ship faster).
Pela Cases: The Good Stuff
Pela cases aren’t the cheapest, retailing for around $40 to $60, depending on the model. The designs are a big USP, there’s loads of options to choose from and it even does customization options too, like Casetify and other big-name brands.
And, on top of that, all of its cases are made from sustainable materials, including flax straw waste, plant-based biopolymers, and recycled materials.
You have options for iPhone, Samsung phones, and Google Pixel phones which, again, is decent – these are the most popular options in the US, Pela’s biggest market.
It also does Apple Watch Straps and bands and covers for your AirPods case too. Again, all from “sustainable” materials.
Online, Pela has a big presence on social media. You’ll see its cases inside TikTok videos, on Instagram, all the usual haunts. And because they’re rather unique looking and have a different texture and feel to normal, non-eco cases, they get a lot of attention.
But we’re here to cut through all the marketing crap and give you the low-down on why you might want to look elsewhere for your eco-friendly phone cases. And that’s what we’re going to do right now, so let’s dig in…
The Not So Good Stuff
Pela is a brand, so it controls every aspect of how it comes across to potential buyers as best as it can. On the surface, Pela has everything setup like a well oiled, money-printing machine. Its website is slick, despite that super-annoying pop-up you cannot get rid of for ages, and its social media marketing is excellent.
But once you dig down a little deeper, start asking questions in forums and uncovering threads, you’ll start to find things that don’t look so slick, or hip, or well oiled. And perhaps the biggest is that each order takes around 2-3 weeks to be delivered which is insane given that most consumers expect 2-3 days at the very minimum.
But that’s just the tip of the iceberg. Dig a little deeper and you’ll find issues relating to fit and finish, durability, and even its environmental credentials. And that’s not what you want, especially when it takes 2-3 weeks for your case to arrive.
Reported Pela Case Issues & Problems
Here’s a quick breakdown of what I found researching for myself:
- Multiple users have reported problems with the fit of Pela cases, citing loose-fitting cases that may not provide adequate protection.
- Durability is another concern, with reports of cases developing cracks, particularly at the bottom. This has led to instances of phones being scratched, contrary to the case’s protective purpose.
- Aesthetic issues have also been raised. Some users of lighter-coloured cases have noticed colour transfer from jeans and other fabrics, affecting the case’s appearance over time.
- Functionality problems have been reported as well. A user who received a free case described it as “very stiff, making it difficult to press buttons.”
- For Google Pixel 7 users, there have been complaints about charger compatibility, with some reporting that chargers fall out due to how the case fits on the phone.
- Pricing is another point of contention. Customers find the cases expensive, especially when considering potential customs fees for international orders.
- Wireless charging compatibility has been raised as an issue, with at least one user reporting the need to remove the case for charging, potentially leading to increased wear and tear.
My advice? Get your eco-friendly cases from somewhere that does faster shipping and guarantees 26-foot drop protection on all their cases.