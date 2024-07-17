Are Pela Phone Cases Worth It? What You Need To Know Before You Buy

Pela phone cases are marketed as being better for the environment, but are they actually worth it? Let’s find out…

Pela makes a few, let’s say, salacious claims in its marketing materials. It claims to have create the world’s first biodegradable phone case. But this isn’t true; Caseable was doing them way back when – and that’s just off the top of my head.

Nowadays, there are loads of excellent eco-case options. You can even get 100% eco phone cases made from plant materials like coffee that come with MagSafe and 26-foot drop protection as standard. And the best part? In most instances, they’re cheaper than Pela cases too (and they ship faster).

Pela Cases: The Good Stuff Pin Pela cases aren’t the cheapest, retailing for around $40 to $60, depending on the model. The designs are a big USP, there’s loads of options to choose from and it even does customization options too, like Casetify and other big-name brands. And, on top of that, all of its cases are made from sustainable materials, including flax straw waste, plant-based biopolymers, and recycled materials. You have options for iPhone, Samsung phones, and Google Pixel phones which, again, is decent – these are the most popular options in the US, Pela’s biggest market. It also does Apple Watch Straps and bands and covers for your AirPods case too. Again, all from “sustainable” materials. Online, Pela has a big presence on social media. You’ll see its cases inside TikTok videos, on Instagram, all the usual haunts. And because they’re rather unique looking and have a different texture and feel to normal, non-eco cases, they get a lot of attention. But we’re here to cut through all the marketing crap and give you the low-down on why you might want to look elsewhere for your eco-friendly phone cases. And that’s what we’re going to do right now, so let’s dig in…