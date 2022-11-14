Best Multi Chargers 2022: Power Up Your iPhone, Android & Laptop From One Plug!

Carry multiple devices with you? These are our picks for the best multi chargers featuring USB-C and USB-A ports.

Wondering about the best multi chargers? Read on…

When I was young there was hardly anything you traveled with that needed a charger (yes, back then, “dumb” cell phones like those made by Nokia and others lasted for weeks on a single charge).

In 2022 things are different. Most of us usually travel – no matter if it’s to work or overseas – with two or more devices that need daily charging. Think: your smartphone, your laptop, your wireless earbuds, your tablet.

Save

Many of us travel with at least three of these things – and some all four or more. The problem is, the chargers most of these devices come with (if they even come with charges anymore) are single-port chargers. That is, the charger can only charge one device at a time.

That’s why, in recent years, multi chargers have become exceptionally popular (even Apple has one). As their designation suggests, a multi charger is a single charger with multiple ports, which allows you to charge multiple devices at the same time from the single charger.

Multi chargers are varied and come in all different shapes, sizes, and configurations. Here are our picks for the best multi chargers in 2022:

Best Multi Charger For Maximum Power: Ugreen Nexode 140W USB C Wall Charger

Save Credit: Ugreen

Hands down, if you travel with a powerful laptop, like a high-end Dell or a MacBook Pro, the best multi charger we’ve used is the Ugreen Nexode 140W USB C Wall Charger.

This thing is a BEAST of a multi charger. At 140W, it’s powerful enough to charge a 14-inch MacBook Pro to 80% in just sixty minutes.

This GAN charger features two USB-C ports and a USB-A port and includes a 5-foot USB-C cable. Its ports mean you can charge your laptop, smartphone, and a third device all at the same time and at some of the fastest speeds possible.

If you were thinking of buying a MacBook Pro charger from Apple, consider going with this one instead as it’s smaller and has more ports.

Best Multi Charger For Portability: Anker 735 Charger (Nano II 65W)

Save Credit: Anker

Sometimes people want as small a charger as possible without sacrificing ports or power. If that’s you, then consider the Anker 735 Charger (Nano II 65W). This diminutive GAN charger tops out at 65W, which lets you charge a 14-inch MacBook Pro to full in about two hours – and it’s significantly smaller than the standard 14-inch MacBook Pro charger.

The charger measures just 1.50 in × 1.15 in × 2.60 in (38.26 mm × 29.12 mm × 66.10 mm) and features two USB-C ports and one USB-A port. For many people who travel with just a laptop, smartphone, and wireless earbuds, this charger is a great fit for you.

Best Multi Charger For Coffee Shop Commandos: Ugreen Nexode Mini 45W Dual USB-C Charger

Save Credit: Ugreen

Speaking of small chargers, we also love the Ugreen Nexode Mini 45W Dual USB-C Charger. This 45W charger only features two ports – both USB-C, but that makes it perfect for coffee shop commandos – those who love working from local coffee shops.

Its two USB-C ports will allow you to keep your smartphone and laptop charged up while you work away sipping that latte. While this charger is a great fit for MacBooks, like the new M2 MacBook Air, if you have a MacBook Pro, consider going with one of the chargers above.

Best Multi Charger For Traveling: OneAdaptr OneWorld 65

Save Credit: OneAdaptr

Traveling internationally with your devices can be a pain. Not only do you need to bring chargers for your devices, you often need to bring adapters for those chargers so they can fit the plugs of the country you are traveling to.

That’s why frequent travelers should seriously consider picking up a OneAdaptr OneWorld 65 charger. This 65W GAN charger comes packed with ports: 1 x 65W USB PD charging port with QC, 2 USB-C, and 2 USB-A.

But what makes it so great is the slide-out plug adapters that allows the charger to work in over 200 countries.

Best Multi Charger For The Car: Belkin BoostCharge

Save Credit: Belkin

Of course, many of us commute in our cars to work each day. That means many of us like to keep our smartphones charged while we drive. While smartphone car chargers have existed for decades, they usually only had one port, which means the driver and passenger would need to decide who gets to charge their smartphone.

But Belkin’s BoostCharge fixes that. The charger has one USB-C port and one USB-A port and charges up to 37W. It’s a great little charger for your commute.

Save

Share via: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Mix

Reddit

WhatsApp

Flipboard

Pinterest

More