Best iPhone Screen Protector – Our #1 Pick For Each Model

Whether you’re running an iPhone 12 Pro or an iPhone XR, you’ll want to be protecting its screen. And right now, this is the best iPhone screen protector on the market…

The screen on your iPhone is one of the most important components of the phone itself. It’s the least complicated by a considerable margin, but a busted screen will totally ruin the experience of using your phone.

For this reason, it is always advisable to use a screen protector on your iPhone. But what is the best screen protector for an iPhone these days? As always, it depends – it depends on what model iPhone you have and the kind of coverage you’re looking for.

In this guide, we’ll detail our #1 pick when it comes to the best screen protector for Apple’s iPhone – from the iPhone 8 to the newer iPhone 12 range. We could list a ton of options for each model, but instead we’ll just include the best option for each model of iPhone.

And, as you can see below, the one we recommend the most is made by Spigen – and luckily Spigen makes the same awesome iPhone screen protector for all of Apple’s iPhone models.

Please Note: These iPhone Screen Protectors Were Tested By The Team During The Last 12 Months For At Least 14 Days Review Policy.

Best iPhone Screen Protector

When it comes to iPhone screen protectors, there are literally thousands of options – you have plastic ones and glass ones. Our preferred type of screen protector, however, is a tempered glass one. And the reasons for this are outlined below (so check them out if you want to know more).

The best iPhone screen protector we have tested in the last 12 months, for all of Apple’s most recent iPhones, is the Spigen Tempered Glass Screen Protector. And, luckily for you guys, Spigen makes this model for ALL of Apple’s iPhones – from the iPhone 12 to the iPhone 8 Plus.

Spigen Tempered Glass Screen Protector Review

Best Price | Amazon | $12.99 (opens in a new tab)” rel=”nofollow noopener” class=”rank-math-link” data-lasso-id=”19852″>> Best Price | Amazon | $12.99

We We Love The Spigen Tempered Glass Screen Protector

One of the most annoying things about installing a screen protector on your iPhone is that they can cause bubbles on the screen, where air has been trapped under the screen protection. Spigen solves this issue completely with the Spigen Tempered Glass Screen Protector thanks to its installation tool.

Save

It is super-simple to use too; just take it out the box, use the microfibre cloth to wipe down your iPhone’s display, place your iPhone in the box, seal it closed, and then press and slide your finger around until the tempered glass screen protector is fitted.

The entire process takes like 60 seconds and once it is done you have a fully protected iPhone screen. It literally works like a dream. And this is why it is the ONLY screen protector for iPhone we recommend. Spigen basically solved all the problems you get when fitting an iPhone screen protector with the Spigen Tempered Glass Screen Protector and that is why we recommend it above everything else.

Choose Your iPhone Model Below:

Why Use A Screen Protector?

The main reason is pretty obvious: it stops your iPhone’s screen from getting scratched or damaged. This is the main reason why you’d use an iPhone screen protector. Beyond this, though, there are other benefits.

Apple’s iPhones, thanks to their brilliant software support, tend to hold their value which means if you buy a new iPhone 12 today, you’ll be able to sell it for a respectable amount of money in a couple of years time.

And the better the condition of the phone, the more money you will get for the iPhone. If your iPhone is bumped and scratched, you’ll get way less. If it looks more or less brand new, meaning it is free from scuffs and scratches, and the screen is pristine, you’ll get the maximum amount for it.

This is the other main reason why you’d use a screen protector.

What is The Best Type of iPhone Screen Protector

When it comes to iPhone screen protectors, you basically have two options: 1) tempered glass screen protectors and 2) plastic screen protectors. Tempered glass screen protectors are more expensive but they look better and provide better overall protection.

With a plastic iPhone screen protector, you get protection from scratches and scuffs but it is no way near as secure or robust as a tempered glass option. Plastic iPhone screen protectors also do not look at good – they can peel and they’re often trickier to clean and are prone to wrinkles and cracks.

They’re also a massive pain in the ass to apply too; you will almost certainly get bubbles under them and this is not something you want.

Tempered Glass vs Plastic iPhone Screen Protectors

If you just need basic protection (and you don’t want to spend a lot of money), a plastic iPhone screen protector will be fine. It’ll get the job done.

But if you want something that not only looks good – meaning it disappears into the design of your iPhone – and provides superior protection and clarity, then you need to pay a little extra and get a tempered glass one.

Plastic lasts longer, but provides less protection. Glass looks better and has better clarity, but is more prone to breaking should you drop the phone. Summing Things Up…

On the subject of clarity, meaning how clear the display is through the protector, a tempered glass protector is always going to be better than a plastic protector – this is just a fact of life (and how they’re created).

Glass can also be cleaned a lot easier, so that’s another plus for the tempered glass option. But when it comes to longevity, plastic has glass beat – plastic literally lasts forever and it is less prone to cracking and breaking in the event you drop your phone.

How Long Do Tempered Glass iPhone Screen Protectors Last?

Technically speaking, you could use a tempered glass screen protector for ever, so long as you look after it. If you drop your iPhone, however, the glass could break or crack. Your iPhone’s display will be fine, however, but you will likely have to go out and buy a new screen protector.

Plastic screen protectors are less likely to break if you drop them but, by a cruel twist of irony, they’re also less likely to protect your iPhone’s screen from breaking. Plastic iPhone screen protectors, in most cases, are only really designed to protect your iPhone’s display from scratches and scuffs.

If you want shatter and drop protection, you’ll need to use a case and a tempered glass iPhone screen protector. Do this and your iPhone will be to withstand drops, bangs, knocks, and pretty much everything else life can throw at it. Just keep in mind that you REALLY do not want to drop your iPhone ever, if you can help it.

A case will solve most of your worries in this regard, but the addition of a tempered glass screen protector will ensure that, in the event you drop your iPhone, the screen is adequately protected too. You will, however, potentially have to get a new screen protector, as glass is glass and it is prone to breaking, especially when you drop it.

My advice? Just go with Spigen’s screen protectors – they’re what we use and they have over 30,000 five star reviews on Amazon.

Save Richard Goodwin has been working as a tech journalist for over 10 years. He is the editor and owner of KnowYourMobile. He has a personal blog too – Optimal Sauce – and you can subscribe to his weekly newsletter for tech HERE and blogging-related stuff HERE