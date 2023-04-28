If you’re looking for the best iPhone case for drop protection, you can stop right now because this UAG case is currently the best in the business bar none…

If you’re clumsy, prone to dropping your iPhone, or you have young kids that like throwing your iPhone around, you need an iPhone case that has excellent drop protection capabilities.

Granted, there are loads of great iPhone case brands in operation today from MOUS to Otterbox to SPIGEN, but when it comes to market-leading drop protection that is one brand that stands out amongst all the others.

I’m talking, of course, about UAG – AKA Urban Armor Gear. Formed in 2013, UAG has quickly made a name for itself by designing and building some of the most robust, yet stylish phone cases money can buy.

Best iPhone Case for Drop Protection

This is one of the main reasons why UAG, in a very short space of time has gone on to become one of the most well known and respected phone case brands in operation today.

Earlier this year, we did a systematic review of all of UAG’s phones cases, covering all of its major case series. It took awhile to do but in the end it was UAG’s Pathfinder series that impressed us the most.

UAG Pathfinder Case

Pin Pin UAG Pathfinder Case 5.0 It boasts a slim and lightweight design that is drop-tested to military standards, ensuring your phone stays safe from accidental drops and scratches. The Pathfinder case also features oversized tactile buttons and precise cutouts for easy access to all your phone's features. And it is also MIL-STD 810G certified Pros: Robust and durable design that provides excellent protection against drops, shocks, and scratches.

Robust and durable design that provides excellent protection against drops, shocks, and scratches. Slim and lightweight profile that doesn't add unnecessary bulk to your phone.

Slim and lightweight profile that doesn't add unnecessary bulk to your phone. Oversized tactile buttons for easy access to all your phone's features.

Oversized tactile buttons for easy access to all your phone's features. Precise cutouts for the camera, ports, and speakers, ensuring you can use your phone without removing the case.

Precise cutouts for the camera, ports, and speakers, ensuring you can use your phone without removing the case. Attractive and stylish design that comes in various colors to suit different preferences VIEW LATEST DEALS

The Pathfinder case is built using a combination of impact-resistant polycarbonate and shock-absorbing TPU, ensuring that your iPhone can withstand the harshest of drops.

One of the unique benefits of the UAG Pathfinder case is its military-grade drop protection, which has earned it MIL-STD 810G certification.

This certification means that the case has been rigorously tested to withstand drops from a height of 4 feet, 26 times on different surfaces, without any damage to the iPhone inside.

Why Drop Protection is Important

With smartphones becoming increasingly expensive, investing in a high-quality case with drop protection is crucial to ensuring the longevity of your device.

For instance, if you paid $1200 for an iPhone 14 Pro Max and you want to ensure you get to use the phone for several years or more, you don’t want to be dealing with smashed screens and/or scuffs or damage to its delicate chassis.

On top of this, by running your iPhone inside a case that provides extensive levels of protection, the phone itself will look brand new when you remove it from the case. This is massively important if you plan on eventually selling the phone.

Phones like look new and pristine have a massively higher resale value – I’m talking potentially hundreds of dollars here. So, yeah, running your iPhone inside a decent case is VERY important, unless you have money to burn.

Accidents can happen at any time, and a simple slip can lead to a shattered screen or damaged internals. A robust case with excellent drop protection, like the UAG Pathfinder, can help prevent costly repairs or even the need to replace your iPhone altogether.

What is MIL-STD 810G Certification? MIL-STD 810G is a series of tests developed by the United States Department of Defense to evaluate the durability of products under various environmental conditions. To obtain this certification, a product must undergo rigorous testing, including drop tests, temperature tests, and vibration tests. The drop test portion of MIL-STD 810G certification involves dropping the product from a height of 4 feet, 26 times on different surfaces, to simulate real-world scenarios. If the product can withstand these tests without any significant damage, it earns the MIL-STD 810G certification. Why MIL-STD 810G Important This certification is important because it provides an objective, third-party assessment of a product’s durability and reliability. When a case like the UAG Pathfinder has MIL-STD 810G certification, you know that it is built to withstand the worst possible treatment which means you can rest easy if you’re A) prone to dropping your phone, B) have kids that throw your phone around, or C) you work in a harsh and/or dangerous environment.

Wrapping Up…

UAG makes loads of cases and nearly all of them come with MIL-STD 810G certification. UAG has slim profile cases (UAG Plasma), more style-focussed cases (UAG Civilian), and even cases that come with wallet-functionality and a kickstand (UAG Metropolis). Basically, UAG has something for all tastes and styles.

For me, though, after testing my way through the entire range, the one I liked the most – both from the way it looks and feels, to its protection attributes – was the Pathfinder. It just looks totally badass, and it is built to withstand an insane amount of damage.

And this is why we rate the UAG Pathfinder as the best iPhone case for drop protection in 2023.

