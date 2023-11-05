Best iPhone 14 Plus Cases For Protection & Style [2023 Edition]

11/05/23 • 9 min read

Discover the best iPhone 14 Plus cases in our comprehensive guide, featuring top picks for style, durability, and functionality.

The iPhone 14 Plus is a big phone – it’s the same size as the iPhone 14 Pro Max – and that can mean, without a case, it can be slippery.

And this is not a good thing.

Despite Apple’s improvements to the durability and robustness of its iPhones, you still DO NOT want to drop one.

Without a case, dropping your phone from even a relatively small height, say, from around hip-level, the phone’s screen and/or chassis will likely break, shatter, or crack – and you definitely DO NOT want that.

For this reason, it is of paramount importance that you A) run your iPhone 14 Plus with a case, and B) that you choose the right case for your iPhone 14 Plus.

Since Apple’s iPhone 14 series was released, we have tested literally hundreds of cases for all of Apple’s latest iPhone models. The best iPhone 14 Plus cases – based on our extensive, in-the-field testing, are listed out below.

For protection, style, and even making your iPhone 14 Plus completely water-proof (and we mean actually waterproof, not just resistant), these are the top-rated phone cases for the iPhone 14 Plus right now…

Best iPhone 14 Plus Cases

Overview of The Best iPhone 14 Plus Cases

Bullstrap Premium Leather Portfolio Case

The Bullstrap Premium Leather Portfolio Phone Case is a high-quality, luxurious iPhone 14 Plus case made from Sienna Brown full-grain leather. This case not only adds style and sophistication to your device, but also provides excellent protection from everyday wear and tear.

PROS:

Premium full-grain leather offers a luxurious look and feel

Customizable interior slots for cards and cash storage

Durable construction ensures long-lasting protection

Refined stitching adds a touch of elegance

Precise cutouts for easy access to buttons and ports

Wireless charging compatible

Why We Like This Case: The Bullstrap Premium Leather Portfolio case is a perfect blend of luxury and functionality. Its high-quality leather and refined stitching make it a stylish choice, while the interior slots offer practical storage options.

MOUS Limitless 5.0

The MOUS Protective Case for iPhone 14 Plus with Aramid Fibre offers robust protection without compromising on style. The Limitless 5.0 case is engineered with a high-performance Aramid Fibre material that provides unparalleled strength and durability, while remaining fully MagSafe compatible.

PROS:

Aramid Fibre construction offers exceptional strength and durability

MagSafe compatibility ensures seamless wireless charging and accessory use

Slim and lightweight design for comfortable everyday use

Raised edges protect the screen and camera from scratches and impact

Shockproof design absorbs and disperses impact forces

Precise cutouts for easy access to buttons and ports

Why We Like This Case: The MOUS Protective Case with Aramid Fibre is a slim yet tough option for iPhone 14 Plus users. Its MagSafe compatibility and shockproof design make it an excellent choice for both protection and convenience.

OtterBox DEFENDER XT SERIES

The OtterBox DEFENDER XT SERIES for iPhone 14 Plus in OPEN OCEAN (Blue) is designed to provide ultimate protection for your device. This rugged case features a multi-layer construction, including a durable polycarbonate shell and synthetic rubber exterior to safeguard your phone from drops, dust, and scratches.

PROS:

Multi-layer construction for enhanced protection

Durable polycarbonate shell and synthetic rubber exterior

Port covers prevent dust and debris from entering your device

Raised edges protect the screen and camera from impact and scratches

Integrated belt-clip holster doubles as a hands-free kickstand

Precise cutouts for easy access to buttons and ports

Why We Like This Case: The OtterBox DEFENDER XT SERIES case offers heavy-duty protection for the iPhone 14 Plus. With its multi-layer design and port covers, it’s a top choice for those seeking rugged and reliable protection.

Mujjo Full Leather Case for iPhone 14 Plus with MagSafe

The Mujjo Full Leather Case for iPhone 14 Plus with MagSafe is a beautifully crafted, minimalist case made from high-quality leather. This case not only adds an elegant touch to your device, but also offers excellent protection against daily wear and tear, while maintaining full MagSafe compatibility.

PROS:

Premium full-grain leather construction for a sophisticated appearance

MagSafe compatibility for seamless wireless charging and accessory use

Microfiber-lined interior provides extra protection for your device

Slim and lightweight design for comfortable daily use

Precise cutouts for easy access to buttons and ports

Available in a variety of colors to suit your personal style

Why We Like This Case: The Mujjo Full Leather Case for iPhone 14 Plus with MagSafe combines elegance and functionality. Its premium leather construction and MagSafe compatibility make it an ideal choice for those seeking both sophistication and practicality in a case.

Casetify Ultra Impact iPhone 14 Plus Case

The Casetify Ultra Impact iPhone 14 Plus Case in Peri Purple is designed to provide exceptional protection while maintaining a sleek and stylish appearance. This case has undergone 5X military-grade drop testing and offers 11.5ft drop protection, ensuring your device remains safe from impact and daily wear.

PROS:

5X military-grade drop tested for reliable protection

11.5ft drop protection keeps your device safe from impacts

Slim and stylish design adds a pop of color to your device

Qi wireless charging compatible for added convenience

Raised bezel protects the screen and camera from scratches and impact

Customizable designs allow for personalization

Why We Like This Case: The Casetify Ultra Impact case offers top-notch protection without sacrificing style. With its military-grade drop testing and sleek design, it’s the perfect blend of form and function.

OtterBox FRĒ SERIES Waterproof Case

The OtterBox FRĒ SERIES Waterproof Case with MagSafe, designed by LifeProof, is a highly durable and versatile case for the iPhone 14 Plus. It provides complete protection from water, dust, and drops, while still allowing for seamless MagSafe compatibility.

PROS:

Waterproof design protects your device from water damage up to 2 meters deep

MagSafe compatibility ensures seamless wireless charging and accessory use

Built-in screen protector maintains touch sensitivity while shielding the display

Sealed design keeps dust and debris out of your device

Drop protection safeguards your phone from falls and impacts

Precise cutouts for easy access to buttons and ports

Why We Like This Case: The OtterBox FRĒ SERIES Waterproof Case offers comprehensive protection for the iPhone 14 Plus. Its waterproof design and MagSafe compatibility make it a top choice for those seeking both durability and convenience

iPhone 14 Plus Case FAQs

What should I consider when looking for the best iPhone 14 Plus case? When searching for the best iPhone 14 Plus case, consider factors such as the level of protection, material, design, functionality, and price. A good case should provide adequate protection from drops, scratches, and daily wear, while also offering a design and features that suit your preferences and lifestyle. Are expensive cases always better? Not necessarily. While more expensive cases may offer premium materials and better protection, there are also affordable options that provide good quality and functionality. It’s important to carefully evaluate the features and protection levels of a case, rather than relying solely on the price.

Is it important to choose a MagSafe compatible case for my iPhone 14 Plus? MagSafe compatibility ensures seamless wireless charging and the ability to use MagSafe accessories with your iPhone 14 Plus. If you plan on using MagSafe chargers or accessories, choosing a MagSafe compatible case is recommended for the best experience. Do I need a waterproof case for my iPhone 14 Plus? The iPhone 14 Plus is already designed to be water-resistant. However, if you plan on using your device in situations where it may be exposed to more water than normal, such as swimming or water sports, a waterproof case can provide added protection and peace of mind.

Can a good case protect my iPhone 14 Plus from all types of damage? While a high-quality case can provide significant protection from drops, scratches, and daily wear, no case can guarantee complete protection from all types of damage. It’s important to handle your device with care and avoid extreme conditions or situations that may cause harm to your phone. How can I find the best iPhone 14 Plus case for my needs? To find the best iPhone 14 Plus case for your needs, read reviews, compare features, and consider your personal preferences and lifestyle. Our article on the best phone case brands is a great starting point to help you make an informed decision.

