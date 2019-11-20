The iPhone 11 camera is totally badass. But when paired with some of these iPhone 11 camera accessories, it’ll take your photography and video-shooting to the NEXT LEVEL…
Best Lens Kit For iPhone
The iPhone 11’s camera is already very good, as noted inside our iPhone 11 Reviews post. But with a detachable lens, you can add in even more functionality – things like fish-eye effects, super-wide-angle shots, and much more besides. If you’re looking to up your photography game with the iPhone 11, getting yourself a set of lenses is the #1 easiest method to introduce some truly big changes to how your iPhone 11 captures images.
|Image
|Title
|Price
|Prime
|Buy
|Xenvo Pro Lens Kit for iPhone, Samsung, Pixel, Macro and Wide Angle Lens with LED Light and Travel Case
|PrimeEligible
|Buy Now
|MACTREM Phone Camera Lens Phone Lens Kit 9 in 1, 20X Telephoto Lens, 205° Fisheye Lens, 0.5X Wide Angle Lens & 25X Macro Lens(Screwed Together), Compatible with iPhone 8 7 6 6s Plus X XS XR Samsung
|PrimeEligible
|Buy Now
|Cell Phone Camera Lens Kit,11 in 1 Universal 20x Zoom Telephoto Lens,0.63Wide Angle+15X Macro+198°Fisheye+2X Telephoto+Kaleidoscope+CPL/Starlight/Eyemask/Tripod/Remote,for Most Smartphone (Black)
|PrimeEligible
|Buy Now
|Moment - Wide Lens for iPhone, Pixel, Samsung Galaxy and OnePlus Camera Phones
|PrimeEligible
|Buy Now
Prices pulled from the Amazon Product Advertising API on:
Why You’d Use A Lens Kit on iPhone?
You can completely alter how your phone captures images. For instance, a fish-eye lens. Normally, on a DSLR, you’d pay a fortune for this. But with the lens kits listed above, you’re getting that effect for less than $50 in most cases. And the results will look utterly awesome, as the iPhone’s sensor is already top-notch.
On top of this, most of the top lens kits recommended in the table above come with multiple lenses, so you’ll have support for all kinds of photography from Macro shots to utterly bonkers facts effects lens and super-wide-lens kits. If you’re an avid iPhone photographer, one of these kits is a must.
Best iPhone Tripods
Why do you need a tripod? Simple: to take professional shots. All modern phones have built-in stabilization, but nothing beats the real thing – having your iPhone perfectly still when you capture and image or video. In order to do this, you’ll need a tripod. And right now these are our #1 picks.
|Image
|Title
|Price
|Prime
|Buy
|MOMAX Compact Alluminum Tripod, 56 Inch 1.87lbs Portable Lightweight Alluminum Alloy Phone and Camera Tripod Monopod Stand with Ball Head Phone Grip and Carry Bag for iPhone DV DSLR Cameras (Gray)
|PrimeEligible
|Buy Now
|Fufly Phone Tripod,54 inch Adjustable Travel Video Tripod with Smartphone Bluetooth Remote&Cell Phone Mount Holder for Camera GoPro/Mobile Cell Phone iPhone Xs/Xr/Xs Max/X/8/Galaxy Note 9
|PrimeEligible
|Buy Now
|Xenvo SquidGrip Flexible Tripod for iPhone, Android, GoPro, Compatible with All Cell Phones and Action Cameras
|PrimeEligible
|Buy Now
|10" Selfie Ring Light with 50" Extendable Tripod Stand & Flexible Phone Holder for Live Stream/Makeup, UBeesize Mini Desktop Led Camera Ringlight for YouTube Video, Compatible with iPhone/Android
|PrimeEligible
|Buy Now
Prices pulled from the Amazon Product Advertising API on:
iPhone Tripod Benefits?
- Zero shaking or judder when capturing images and video
- Great for vlogging and YouTube content creation
- Perfect for shooting outdoors or capturing panoramic shots
- Shoot landscapes a lot? A tripod will improve your composition massively
- Great for video-calls and video-conferencing
Best iPhone Gimbals For Professional-Grade Video Footage
With a gimbal attached to your iPhone 11, you can capture professional-grade video wherever you are. A gimbal will ensure your footage remains smooth and judder-free, despite lots of movement. These accessories aren’t cheap, but if you’re serious about shooting professional-grade video with your iPhone 11, a gimble is a must.
|Image
|Title
|Price
|Prime
|Buy
|Freefly Movi Cinema Robot Smartphone Stabilizer
|PrimeEligible
|Buy Now
|3-Axis Gimbal Stabilizer for iPhone X XR XS Smartphone Vlog Youtuber Live Video Record with Sport Inception Mode Face Object Tracking Motion Time-Lapse - Hohem Isteady Mobile Plus (Upgraded New)
|PrimeEligible
|Buy Now
|DJI OSMO Mobile 3 Lightweight and Portable 3-axis Handheld Gimbal Stabilizer Compatible with iPhone & Android Phones
|PrimeEligible
|Buy Now
|Hohem 3-Axis Gimbal Stabilizer for Smartphone iPhone w/Inception Sport Mode Object Face Tracking Motion Time-Lapse Quick Balance Handheld Gimbal for Vlog Youtuber Live Video - (iSteady Mobile Plus)
|PrimeEligible
|Buy Now
|DJI OSMO Mobile 3 Combo Lightweight and Portable 3-Axis Handheld Gimbal Stabilizer Compatible with iPhone and Android Phones
|PrimeEligible
|Buy Now
Prices pulled from the Amazon Product Advertising API on:
Why You Need A Gimbal For Your iPhone
- Vlogging – With a gimbal, you can shoot anywhere, capture gorgeous b-roll, and film in all types of settings. The gimbal will ensure your footage is judder-free, resulting in professional-grade video capture, just without the massively expensive gear.
- Making Films – Did you know people have actually shot movies using iPhones? That’s how good the iPhone is at video. In order to get that professional, smooth effect, however, you will require some tools. And chief among them is the gimbal. If you shoot film and you don’t have a gimbal, you’re missing out on one of the best tools in the business.
- Shooting Video Content – Whether it’s a product review, an overview of a trade-show, or footage of your family on holiday, you want your video footage to look professional and smooth. Using a gimbal on your iPhone will do this, adding in Hollywood-grade pans and the ability to move and shoot footage at will, even on bumpy and uneven terrain. This is why everybody from vloggers to professional videographers ALWAYS have gimbals with them.
Best iPhone Lighting Kit
Do you know what makes good images even better? Great lighting. This is why Hollywood producers have entire departments working on it whenever a film is being shot. With good lighting, you can elevate an OK picture to a professional-grade image. As any photographer worth their salt will tell you, lighting is the #1 thing to consider when shooting subjects. Get it right and your images will look superb. Mess it up and you’re left with a mess.
|Image
|Title
|Price
|Prime
|Buy
|Neewer 2.6M x 3M/8.5ft x 10ft Background Support System and 800W 5500K Umbrellas Softbox Continuous Lighting Kit for Photo Studio Product,Portrait and Video Shoot Photography
|PrimeEligible
|Buy Now
|HPUSN Softbox Lighting Kit Professional Studio Photography Continuous Equipment with 85W 5500K E27 Socket Light and 2 Reflectors 50 x 70 cm and 2 Bulbs for Portrait Product Fashion Photography
|PrimeEligible
|Buy Now
|Neewer Ring Light Kit:18"/48cm Outer 55W 5500K Dimmable LED Ring Light, Light Stand, Carrying Bag for Camera,Smartphone,YouTube,Self-Portrait Shooting
|PrimeEligible
|Buy Now
|Inkeltech Ring Light - 18 inch 60 W Dimmable LED Ring Light Kit with Stand - Adjustable 3000-6000 K Color Temperature Lighting for Vlog, Makeup, YouTube, Camera, Photo, Video - Control with Remote
|PrimeEligible
|Buy Now
|Ring Light with Tripod Stand Phone Selfie Kit - 8 inch LED Camera Ringlight for Makeup YouTube Video Live Blog Photo Studio Lighting, Remote Work with iPhone Xs Max Xr X 7 8 Plus & Android Phones
|PrimeEligible
|Buy Now
Prices pulled from the Amazon Product Advertising API on:
Best iPhone Bluetooth Shutter Remote Control
If you’re using any type of kit with your iPhone 11, notably a gimble or a tripod, in this instance – then you’re going to need remote control of the iPhone 11’s shutter. Thankfully, doing this is very easy (and also inexpensive).
|Image
|Title
|Price
|Prime
|Buy
|Gadgin Premium Selfie Remote Control Camera Shutter – Amazing Wireless Clicker for Photo, Video – for iPhone, iPad, Samsung Galaxy, Note, Tab, HTC, Moto, Android, iOS, Phone, Tablet (30ft Range)
|PrimeEligible
|Buy Now
|Premium Bluetooth Selfie Remote Control Camera Shutter + Mini Tripod for iPhone, Samsung Galaxy, Android - Amazing HD Selfie Clicker for Photos Videos, 30ft Range (Powered by USA Technology) - Blue
|PrimeEligible
|Buy Now
|Premium HD Bluetooth Selfie Remote Control Camera Shutter for iPhone 11 10 XR XS 8 7 6 5, Samsung Galaxy S10 S9 S8 S7 S6 S5, Android Phones - For Photos, Videos, 30ft Range (Powered by USA Technology)
|PrimeEligible
|Buy Now
Prices pulled from the Amazon Product Advertising API on:
All you need is a Bluetooth shutter remote. With one of these paired to your iPhone, you can line up perfect shots and capture subjects without ever having to touch your iPhone or set a timer. If you’re serious about shooting photography with your iPhone, a Bluetooth Shutter Remote is a must-have piece of kit.
Richard Goodwin has been working as a tech journalist for over 10 years. He is the editor and owner of KnowYourMobile. He has a personal blog too – Optimal Sauce – and you can subscribe to his weekly newsletter for tech HERE and blogging-related stuff HERE
Comments